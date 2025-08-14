Apple's next iPad Mini could boast massive performance and display upgrades

While the iPhone 17 launch looks likely to arrive in the next few weeks, a new supposed leak has momentarily turned our attention towards the next iPad Mini. According to new details, the next compact Apple tablet could boast the same chip as the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the A19 Pro. That could be a big win for any iPad gamers who are looking for elite performance without having to spend over the odds on an iPad Pro.

The last iPad Mini, which arrived back in 2024, packing the A17 Pro chip, is a current top pick from our guide to the best iPads, so we're looking forward to seeing what the next model is capable of. There is a slight caveat in that the source for this latest leak, MacRumors, has suggested that the A19 Pro inside the iPad Mini could have one fewer core than that of the iPhone 17 Pro Max's chip, but that shouldn't be all that detrimental to performance, and we're still expecting a boost in terms of GPU and CPU speeds compared to the current model.

Outside of the A19 Pro chip, we've also heard reports that the next iPad Mini could feature an OLED display, which is an exciting prospect for any display geeks out there. It makes sense that Apple equips its compact tablet with an OLED display, as not only does OLED tech offer more vivid colors and inky blacks than its LCD equivalent, but some of the other best gaming tablets, such as the RedMagic Astra, already feature OLED displays, which makes the current generation of iPad Mini feel a little less high-tech.

Of course, we won't know just what the next iPad Mini is capable of until we get our hands on it. Hopefully, we won't have to wait too long, but there are some rumors that we might not see the compact tablet until as late as 2027, though a 2026 launch is still a possibility. Either way, we're excited to see just how capable the next Mini is, especially when it comes to powering performance in all the best iPad games and Apple Arcade games.

