Save over $150 on Apple’s latest iPad Mini with this Amazon Prime Day deal

We’re always on the lookout for great deals during Amazon Prime Day, and if you’re in the market for a new tablet, we’ve got you covered. The sixth-generation iPad Mini is currently available for $349.99, less than half the price of the latest iPad Pro. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade, the time is now, and you must act fast.

The iPad Mini, a staple of our guide to the best iPads, might be smaller than the other Apple tablets, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t pack a punch. Its A15 Bionic chipset is more than powerful enough to run the best iPhone games and our favorite Apple arcade games, including hits like Balatro and Hello Kitty Island Adventure. While it might not be capable of utilizing Apple’s upcoming AI features, it’s a fantastic option for someone looking for something to stream content on thanks to its vivid LCD screen with the option to game to your heart’s content.

With the iPad Mini’s 64GB of storage, there’s plenty of room for all your games and apps, but if you need more, the 256GB version is also available for the slightly higher price of $499. We say slightly higher price, but you’re still getting that $150 saving on the RRP, so you’ve got more to spend on iPad accessories. We recommend the Razer Kishi Ultra, as it’s not just one of the best phone controllers, but one of the few big enough to wrap around the iPad Mini’s 9-inch display.

The iPad Mini isn’t just for gamers and content streamers, though. With Apple Pencil compatibility, you can turn this thing into a portable canvas, with a selection of fantastic apps for creatives to let loose on. The front-facing camera is also more than decent, making this an ideal option for anyone looking for a FaceTime machine without spending more than $700 on a new iPhone.

As with all the other Amazon Prime Day deals, this is a limited-time offer, so don’t waste any time if you’re tempted by the iPad Mini. If you’re looking for more bargains, we’ve got an Amazon Prime Day deal hub full of some fantastic options, including power banks, smartphone controllers, and much more.