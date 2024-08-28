We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Could a new iPad Mini debut during the iPhone 16 launch?

If you’ve been pining for a new iPad Mini to land on your lap, then the iPhone 16 launch may just make your dreams come true as fresh rumors appear.

new ipad mini: An image of the iPad Mini and the Apple logo.
While we love the trusty iPad Air or beefy iPad Pro, the convenience of a new iPad Mini isn’t to be underestimated. The tablet’s smaller cousin is due a new coat of paint, we reckon, and it looks like those prayers might be answered by Apple in the weeks to come. Not only is an overhauled iPad Mini rumored to be on the way, but it could emerge as a surprise reveal during the iPhone 16’s launch.

The potential refresh of one of the best iPad models follows word that Apple is reportedly pulling its existing stock off shelves slowly, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In the past, this has typically been a sign that Apple is getting ready to introduce a new iteration, and Gurman believes it’s the same case here with the iPad Mini. “Many Apple stores are low on stock of the iPad Mini in several configs, while the device is considered ‘constrained’ internally within Apple, I’m told,” Gurman expresses in a recent social media post.

Gurman adds that this could potentially “be a sign a new one [iPad Mini] is coming. It hasn’t been updated since 2021. Wouldn’t be surprised to see it updated for AI.” Apple has been gunning for AI implementation across its products consistently this year, with the June WWDC presentation focusing on the company’s attempt to catch up on the AI innovation of some of 2024’s best Android phones.

An earnings call earlier this year also suggested that Apple is looking to increase its tablet sales, and it wouldn’t take long for the new iPad Air model to arrive around this time too. So when could Apple supposedly lift the lid on its plans for the iPad Mini’s future?

While we’re expecting the upcoming Apple event on September 9 to be predominantly iPhone 16-centric, it’ll also include new Apple Watch and AirPods innovations. Adding the iPad Mini refresh alongside a new version of one of the best smartwatches around would be a neat surprise and a handy companion to chuck into your basket when picking up the next generation iPhone.

Upgrade-wise, the new iPad Mini may feature tweaks such as Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and the power of an A17 chip to get it up to speed with the might of Apple Intelligence. If the iPad Mini doesn’t get a mention, then perhaps Apple’s rumored work on a foldable iPad could come to fruition.

