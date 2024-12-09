Could Apple’s next iPad Mini finally get the feature we’ve all been waiting for?

If you’ve been waiting for Apple to launch an iPad Mini with an OLED screen, we’ve got good news and bad news. The good news is that, according to new reports, it looks like it’s in the works. However, the bad news is that it might not arrive until 2026 at the earliest. At least you’ve got plenty of time to save up.

The new details surrounding the iPad Mini OLED are courtesy of research group Omdia and X user Jukanlosreve, with reliable tipster Ross Young also positing a 2026 or even 2027 launch date. In our opinion, an OLED display is all the current iPad Mini needs to earn a place on our guide to the best gaming tablets, with the cheaper Apple alternative already rivaling options like the Asus ROG Flow Z13 and RedMagic Nova in terms of performance specs.

In all honesty, it’s no surprise that we won’t see a new iPad Mini until 2026 at the earliest given that the brand’s seventh-generation device only arrived a couple of months ago in October. Unlike the iPhone, which Apple upgrades every year, new iPad Mini models tend to launch every two or three years, so 2026 feels like both a safe and slightly optimistic bet. For now, you’ll have to make to with playing the best iPad games on an LCD screen, unless you’re willing to splurge on the latest iPad Pro.

It’s not just the next iPad Mini we expect to get an OLED upgrade, with all signs pointing to Apple equipping 2025’s iPhone SE 4 with the souped-up display tech. That could well see the mid-range iPhone jump onto our list of the best gaming phones, as Apple Arcade games such as Stardew Valley and Balatro look that bit better on an OLED display.

It’s worth pointing out that while these new details are from a pretty reliable source, we won’t know for sure about the next iPad Mini’s display until Apple officially unveils it, which won’t be for a while yet. Still, if you’re eager to pick up some more hardware from the tech giant, we’ve got guides to the best gaming iPhones and the best iPads for you to check out.