Leaked iPad Pro M5 specs tease a monster upgrade for mobile gamers

If you picked up an iPad Pro M4 recently, then you might want to look away now, as a new leak suggests the M5 tablet will represent a major generational leap. According to the fresh details, the iPad Pro M5 is set to offer a significant performance boost, likely making it yet another mobile gaming marvel from Apple.

The shiny new M5 chip is rumored to deliver a 25-30% performance boost, promising a night-and-day improvement over its predecessor, according to YouTuber Matt Talks Tech. That's a staggering upgrade, especially considering the iPad Pro M4 already offered console-quality visuals and is regarded as one of the most powerful iPads on the market. That means you can expect faster load times and smoother performance across some of the best iPad games, including Genshin Impact, Disney Dreamlight Valley, and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

The M5 iPad Pro is also said to pack a 12-core GPU, allowing for crisper visuals and improved frame rates. Its RAM now starts at 16GB (up from 8GB in the previous base model) and has options up to 24GB, according to the reports. With rumored stats like these, the M5 iPad Pro is a real contender for our best gaming tablets and best iPads guides when it eventually launches.

So, when is the M5 iPad Pro likely to launch? According to the leaks, the device is expected to arrive at some point in 2025. Around November and October is usually when Apple launches its latest line of iPads, so it's likely history will repeat itself. Pricing is expected to begin at $999 for the 11.5-inch model and $1,299 for the 13-inch model, which, while expensive, is a similar price point to the last generation of iPads.

Of course, it's worth taking these details with a pinch of salt until we get confirmation from Apple, even if the source in question is pretty reputable.