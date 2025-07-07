I still use Apple's iPhone 13 every day for gaming, and here's why

Every year, Apple releases a new line of flagship phones, and for months after, it does everything in its power to convince you to part with upwards of $800 for the latest model by way of billboards, online adverts, and the occasional commercial starring a recognizable face. It's a pretty effective marketing strategy, with the Silicon Valley giant dominating the industry for the last decade or so, leaving Blackberry, Nokia, and others in its wake. However, it's never worked on me. I still use the iPhone 13, the cheapest model from the 2021 lineup, for my mobile gaming, and I don't plan on that changing anytime soon.

The thing is, the iPhone 13 is really quite good. It arrived before the launch of some of my favorite picks from our guide to the best iPhone games, including both Honkai Star Rail and Pokémon TCG Pocket, but it has absolutely no problem running either of them. It isn't capable of any of the Apple Intelligence AI Magic that has popped up over the last year, but I don't really care about that. Like a lot of people, I just want something that I can use to call, text, scroll social media, and play more Candy Crush than I'd like to admit to, and the 2021 flagship can do all of that.

Don't get me wrong, the latest premium flagship, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, is a performance beast. I know that because I edited our iPhone 16 Pro Max review, and the performance section of that article points to just how impressive it is when it comes to gaming. The thing is, do I need all that power? The number of triple-A games on the iPhone's App Store is still pretty small, and given I've no real interest in Death Stranding or any Resident Evil games, I don't feel the need to pick up a new phone to play them. I'm seemingly not alone in that either, with the sales numbers for those games paling in comparison to what they achieved on almost any other platform.

What I'm essentially saying is that, as far as I'm concerned, Apple has made a bit of a rod for its own back when it comes to upgrading. With each new launch, it's getting harder and harder to justify why I might make the leap, especially as the meaningful upgrades I'm looking for still haven't materialized. While some of the Android options from our list of the best gaming phones boast 120Hz refresh rates, which make for smoother gaming visuals, the base model iPhone 16 still only offers 60Hz, the same as my iPhone 13. Sure, there are some performance upgrades if you compare the chips inside both devices. Still, it's nothing revolutionary and not nearly impressive enough to see me part with $800 or more for one of the premium Apple devices.

Eventually, Apple's commitment to six years of software upgrades will force me to leave my iPhone 13 behind, but until then, I just don't see the point. Even when 2028 rolls around, I might make the move to Android anyway. In my time reviewing Android devices, from the Xiaomi 15 to the RedMagic 10 Pro, I've realized that there are better options out there for mobile gaming, and they're often cheaper than the best iPhones.

The only thing that could potentially stop me in my tracks is the bumper library of Apple Arcade games. Between Balatro, RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic, and a few others, I think it's one of the best gaming subscription services out there. In saying that, none of my favorite Apple Arcade games are particularly demanding in terms of performance, and I could always save money by picking up a cheaper Android and spend what I saved on buying those games on the Google Play Store.

Simply put, I've got some thinking to do. If Tim Cook and the rest of the Apple gang really want me to pick up another new iPhone, such as this year's anticipated iPhone 17, it's going to take a lot more than a half-baked Apple Games app or a vague performance boost to twist my arm. For now, though, I'm happy enough playing Stardew Valley on my so-called 'outdated' iPhone 13, and guess what? There's nothing you can do about it.

