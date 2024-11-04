If you own this older iPhone, Apple is offering a free repair service

In a rare move, Apple is offering a free repair service for one of its older phones after multiple reports of an issue affecting the camera. The device in question is the iPhone 14 Plus, but only certain models are eligible for a complimentary fix.

Apple announced the iPhone 14 Plus repair program on its official site, offering a search box to find out whether your device is included by looking up its serial number. Fortunately for Apple, the Plus model was the least popular of the four iPhone 14 devices, unlike the 14 Pro Max from our list of the best gaming iPhones, so it shouldn’t be as costly an issue to solve as if the problem affected the whole line up.

The support page lists iPhone 14 Plus models manufactured between April 10 and April 28, 2024, so even if you own the phone, there’s a decent chance you might not need the repair. If you know how to check your serial number, our “what iPhone do I have?” guide can help you out, with an easy-to-follow process detailing how to find your serial number and the date Apple manufactured your phone.

The service is available to any affected phone for three years after its retail sale, so even if you picked up an iPhone 14 Plus on its launch in late 2022, you’ve still got the best part of a year to claim your repair. It’s also worth mentioning that if you’ve already paid to have your iPhone 14 Plus’ camera repaired, you can contact Apple to request a refund. That money’s yours to do what you want with, but if you want recommendations, we’d suggest checking out the massive library of Apple Arcade games for $6.99 a month, including great titles like Stardew Valley and Vampire Survivors.

In terms of the repair itself, there are three options to get your phone fixed, including finding a local Apple Authorized Service Provider, taking your device to an Apple retail store, or using the brand's mail-in service through the Apple Repair Center.