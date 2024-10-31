Get last year’s premier iPhone for less than your monthly Netflix subscription

If you’re thinking of picking up a new iPhone but don’t want to spend the big bucks on one of the latest models, Verizon has a solution. The popular mobile network is offering a fantastic iPhone 15 Pro Max deal, allowing you to bag an AI-capable device for less than $6 a month, on top of your usual mobile bill.

For those who don’t know, the iPhone 15 Pro Max was last year’s premier Apple cell phone, and alongside the 15 Pro, it’s one of the two older devices capable of utilizing the brand’s new Apple Intelligence features. Despite the arrival of the new 16 series, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is still the top pick on our guide to the best gaming iPhones, thanks to its super smooth 120Hz refresh rates, powerful gaming performance made possible by the A17 Pro chip, and stunning OLED display. Combine all that with the cell phone’s high-quality cameras, and you’ve got a serious all-rounder on your hands.

You can take advantage of the Verizon deal whether you’re a new customer or not, provided you’re willing to upgrade your current line or sign up to add a new one. The $5.55 a month price applies to the 512GB model, but if you need more storage than that, there’s the option to pay $11 a month and get the monster 1TB version.

The agreement runs for 36 months, which isn’t a problem as the iPhone 15 Pro Max is getting software updates until at least 2028, and the only additional cost outside of your network bill is a $35 activation fee. With the money you’re saving compared to picking up a new iPhone 16, we’d recommend checking out the massive library of Apple Arcade games, including Vampire Survivors, Stardew Valley, and more, for just $6.99 a month.

Before closing, it’s worth mentioning that we don’t know how long you have to take advantage of this iPhone 15 Pro Max deal, but it could end any day, so don’t waste any time if you’re thinking about picking one up. Still, if you want to do your due diligence before making the decision, you can check out our guide to the best Android phones to see what competitor brands like Samsung, Google Pixel, and others have to offer.