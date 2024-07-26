The powerhouse iPhone 15 Pro Max is now available for just $10 a month, thanks to a shiny new Verizon deal. While the imminent release of the iPhone 16 might make you tempted to wait, last year’s premium option is still a great device – and you’ll struggle to find it for a lower monthly price than this.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is easily one of the best gaming phones to date, with AAA games such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Death Stranding running smoothly thanks to its powerful A17 Pro processor. That piece of tech also makes it capable of utilizing the upcoming iOS 18 Apple Intelligence tools arriving with the next big iPhone update. Simply put, there’s a reason we gave it a 9/10 in our iPhone 15 Pro Max review.

Thanks to this Verizon deal, you can get the 256GB version of the Pro Max for just $10 a month over 36 months. That’s a saving of $200 on the buy-it-now price. It’s available in Natural, White, Black, and Blue Titanium colorways. Fortunately, our guide to the best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases has plenty of options to cover up your new phone.

In fact, if you’re willing to trade in your current device, you could save even more money. It doesn’t even have to be an old iPhone, with Verizon just as willing to take in second-hand Androids.

The only caveat to this deal is that you need to open a new line with Verizon to take advantage of it, even if you’re already with the network. Fortunately, we’re talking about one of the best cell phone providers around, with a range of affordable or premium contract options. You can find the full details on the Verizon site.

While this deal doesn’t currently have a set end date, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Verizon maintain the discount in the run-up to the iPhone 16 launch. We often see providers lower prices when a new model is on the way, like the recent price drop for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, still two of the best Samsung phones. Still, we’d recommend acting fast, as we’ve seen the best Verizon phones run out of stock before