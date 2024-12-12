Save over $100 on an Apple Intelligence-ready iPhone with this deal

If you’re looking to try out the newly released iOS 18.2 Apple Intelligence features but don’t have a compatible phone, then we have an offer for you. Thanks to Walmart, you can pick up the iPhone 15 Pro, one of last year’s premium Apple flagships, for just $683.99. That’s almost half its launch day price, and more than $500 cheaper than the latest equivalent model.

The only catch is that this is a refurbished version of the iPhone 15 Pro, but given that the device only launched late last year, it’s likely to be in pretty great condition. Not only is the 15 Pro one of the best gaming iPhones out there, beating out the newer and more expensive iPhone 16, but it’s also one of the few older models compatible with Apple Intelligence, giving you access to AI-powered features such as Image Playground and Genmoji.

As well as stellar gaming performance and a bunch of AI features, the iPhone 15 Pro is a true all-rounder, with brilliant cameras, a lovely big OLED display, and a super long-lasting battery life. Better still, this particular iPhone is an unlocked device, so you won’t have to change your network provider to use it right away.

The $683.99 iPhone 15 Pro deal applies to the Blue Titanium version of the phone with 128GB storage, but if you need more space for all of your favorite Apple Arcade games, you can also pick up the 256GB model for $719.92 or the monster 512GB unit for $769.95. As ever with Walmart, there’s always the option to return the phone within 90 days if you’re not happy, or, if you’re as clumsy as I am, you can pick up a two-year protection plan for an extra $99.

Before rounding out, it’s worth mentioning that this deal is only on for as long as stocks last, so be sure to act fast if you want to grab an iPhone 15 Pro for yourself. For more Apple tech to go with your new phone, check out our picks for the best iPads and the best Apple Watches while you’re here.