Count your blessings, Apple fans – we’re almost at the finish line. The arrival of the iPhone 16 is on the horizon, and the smartphone’s launch is made even sweeter with the upcoming iOS 18 update. While the new operating system is currently available in its beta phase, features such asApple Intelligence are still absent- and this will reportedly remain the case when iOS 18 launches later this year.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, anonymous sources allege that Apple Intelligence won’t be available when the tech giant overhauls its iPad and iPhone software in September. Instead, it’s claimed that Apple Intelligence will launch to the public in October, following the release of iOS 18.1. While the wait would only spawn the course of a few weeks at best, developers will supposedly get hands-on with Apple Intelligence much sooner.

Plans are reportedly underway to make the AI features available to developers within the iOS 18.1 beta as soon as this week, well ahead of the iPhone 16’s launch. But why will Apple’s new flagship products be devoid of Apple Intelligence out of the box? Well, the partnership with OpenAI to power Apple Intelligence is a major deal. Apple will likely need assurances that every potential wrinkle is ironed out of the brand-new feature, as stability post-launch will be crucial.

Bloomberg previously posited that Apple Intelligence will be rolled out in phases. For some owners of the new best 5G phones, it’s possible that you may have to sign up to a waiting list on a first come, first served basis for more appealing aspects of Apple Intelligence.

This includes neat features to make everyday tasks more streamlined, thanks to its integration with an overhauled Siri. Need to summarize an entire group chat within seconds? Perhaps you need to proofread something quickly? This is just a taste of what Apple Intelligence can do, as well as handy features like generating original images for you just by providing a rough sketch.

Not all Apple users will be able to wield Apple Intelligence’s prowess, though. It’ll only be available for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max smartphones, leaving out older models such as the iPhone 15 and the iPhone SE – which is also due for a spec upgrade.

It may seem disappointing that Apple Intelligence isn’t getting a blockbuster sized debut, but there are other tricks under Apple’s sleeve yet to come. On the best flip phones front, it looks like Apple could be about to dethrone Samsung and Huawei with a potential competitor handset. If it does come to fruition, we could also see it sit handsomely next to the alleged iPhone 17 slim model, too.