The iPhone 16’s battery is a monster, but there’s a big drawback

We’ve finally got the iPhone 16 battery life information, and it’s good news for everyone who’s already pre-ordered one of the new Apple smartphones. The biggest upgrade is for iPhone 16 Pro users, with the premium flagship’s battery 9% more efficient than that of the iPhone 15 Pro.

The iPhone 16 series battery life report, courtesy of Anatel (via Blog do iPhone), also offers capacity information for the rest of the new devices. The iPhone 16, Plus, and Pro Max all boast decent improvements, with 6.3%, 6.6%, and 6% upgrades, respectively. These enhancements elevate the iPhone 16 series to almost match some of the best Android phones in terms of battery life. That’s a pretty big deal, considering even last year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max struggled to keep up with the likes of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Honor Magic6 Pro.

However, it’s also worth pointing out that the first iPhone 16 charging speed tests show no improvement on the predecessor. So, while the battery life might be longer, Apple seemingly still can’t breach the charging speeds of the Android alternatives, with the best Xiaomi phones still leading the pack in that department. That might be another reason to skip the iPhone 16 and wait for next year’s iPhone 17 series if you’re still on the fence about upgrading your current iPhone.

The battery life improvements are primarily due to the new A18 and A18 Pro chips. Apple’s in-house processors are more efficient than those of the iPhone 15 series, which, combined with improved thermal technology, makes for a longer-lasting phone. These new chips also make the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max two of the best gaming iPhones on paper, and the first few reviews suggest that the day-to-day experience lives up to the spec sheets.

While we appreciate the boost to battery life, there is another caveat. As we reported earlier this week, replacing iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max batteries is now more expensive than ever, with Apple bumping the price of the service from $99 up to $119. Sure, there’s always the option to pay for AppleCare+, but it still feels a bit tightfisted from Apple considering most Android battery repairs rarely cost more than $80. Whether or not you think the better battery is worth the higher repair price is up to you, but waiting to see what the rumored iPhone SE 4 offers might be the better call.