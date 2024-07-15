The iPhone 16’s camera will lift one of the 15 Pro Max’s best features for its spec overhaul, as Apple brings product parity going forward. There’s plenty of reason for excitement surrounding the iPhone 16, but undoubtedly one selling point for many of us is whether the iPhone 16 camera is worth the upgrade.

Considering how impressive the iPhone 15 and its big brother the 15 Pro Max perform, it puts Apple in a tough spot. However, the iPhone 16 is supposedly seeking to abandon exclusivity in favor of lifting the 15 Pro Max’s superb x5 optical zoom.

According to a new report from hardware analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, via Tom’s Guide, Apple’s next iPhone will utilize the benefits of the tetra-prism lens for both iPhone 16 Pro models releasing in 2024. News of the upgrade comes from Kuo’s recent interaction with Apple’s lens supplier Largan, as Kuo refers to the iPhone 16 by expressing that “some flagship specifications will be extended to other models.” While it’s an undoubtedly exciting inclusion, Kuo purports that the iPhone 16 camera won’t differ massively from its predecessor.

However, we’re not so sure. This contradicts previous claims that the iPhone 16 Pro Max camera would get some serious leverage over the 15 Pro Max, as it will reportedly boast a whopping 48MP ultrawide camera. Pair this with a size increase, slimmer bezel, battery performance tweaks, and one of the brightest displays yet, then the iPhone 16 is shaping up to be a gnarly addition to Apple’s premium smartphone arsenal. You can even get a better idea of the iPhone 16’s appearance thanks to an early case leak.

