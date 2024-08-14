The iPhone 16 series is imminently due for its reveal, which means that we’re getting new rumors almost every day. The latest leak suggests that the iPhone 16 Pro will feature a brand-new capture button specifically for taking photos. This is a feature iPhone users have been patiently waiting for, but it appears to be solely reserved for the premium flagships in this upcoming generation.

A new report from Bloomberg claims that the iPhone 16 Pro capture button will emulate the feeling of using an interchangeable lens camera. Supposedly designed to sit on the right side of the iPhone 16 Pro’s chassis, Bloomberg proposes that it will allow you to “press in slightly to trigger autofocus. A harder press will take the picture.” It gets even cooler, though, as the button will reportedly let you swipe along its surface to zoom in and out of photos and videos. Paired with some impressive iPhone 16 Pro Max camera upgrades, this is a combo we’re eager to try for ourselves.

Pretty nifty, eh? Sadly, it appears that this feature won’t appear on the standard iPhone 16 model. However, if you’re picking up the iPhone 16 base model, then you’ll purportedly be able to make use of the Action button. Implemented onto last year’s iPhone 15 Pro models, the Action button is a handy tool that enables you to assign it specific functions such as activating silent mode or do-not-disturb settings. The latter has been especially useful for me when it comes to shutting off the outside world at the movies!

If you’re curious about how the Action button works in more depth, you can read our iPhone 15 Pro Max review. Beyond aiding with our photography efforts, is there more in store for Apple’s new capture Button? It would be interesting to see whether it can be mapped to other functions like the Action button can.

This could include integration with some of the best mobile games such as Call of Duty Mobile. Throwing tacticals or switching weapons with a simple button press might be enough to tide you over until you consider picking out something from our list of the best phone controllers.

Either way, the iPhone 16 is set to pack plenty of handy additions, but can it handle all that demand? If this iPhone 16 battery upgrade rumor comes to fruition, then there’s plenty of horsepower under the hood as Apple plays catch-up with the lightning fast speeds of 2024’s best Android phones available.