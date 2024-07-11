It looks like your next Apple smartphone might juice up quicker than your last, with a new iPhone 16 charging rumor doing the rounds online. If it turns out to be true, this could be a big win for the Cupertino tech giant, helping it catch up with Android brands like Honor and Xiaomi that have been taking charging speeds to new levels in recent years.

The new rumor is courtesy of a Weibo post from tipster Li Nan, first reported by ITHome. The suggestion is that the iPhone 16 Series comes with 40W wired charging and 20W wireless MagSafe charging, a significant increase from the iPhone 15’s peak of 27W wired and 15W wireless. This is an improvement the iPhone community has been crying out for for a while now, and while those speeds still don’t come close to something like the Xiaomi 14 Ultra’s wicked fast 90W charging, it’s still a welcome change.

However, it’s worth pointing out that another big rumor surrounding the iPhone 16 Series is that of bigger batteries, so it’s possible that this might be a necessary change from Apple to facilitate the battery size increase without charging speeds plummeting further. Or, it could just be the case of Apple noticing the surge in charging speeds for Android phones, as well as increased battery life, and has realized that it might need to boost its own to stay ahead of the competition. Either way, it should mean you spend less time sitting around waiting for your phone to charge if you’re one of the many planning to pick up an iPhone 16.

As ever, it’s important to say that it’s not worth taking this rumor as gospel until we get official confirmation from Apple nearer or during the iPhone 16 launch. However, this isn’t the first mention of increased charging speeds for the iPhone 16 Series, with other reports from earlier in the year bringing up the same numbers. With that in mind, we think it’s pretty likely this latest rumor could be on the money.

There you have it, all you need to know about the latest iPhone 16 charging rumor suggesting a speed increase for the next generation of Apple smartphones.