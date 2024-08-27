The iPhone 16 launch event has been announced by Apple after months of speculation. The reveal of the latest Apple technology will be September 9. While the tech giant hasn’t directly confirmed this event is specifically for the iPhone 16, Apple September events have become synonymous with the launch of new iPhone models.

We’re expecting to see the unveiling of the iPhone 16 series at the September 9 event, including the base model, and Plus, Pro, and Pro Max versions. We’ve heard plenty of rumors regarding upgrades for all the devices over the past year. The 16 Pro and Pro Max could be the best gaming iPhones to date thanks to larger displays and Wi-Fi 7 upgrades, while the base model and 16 Plus are ready to take on the best 5G phones of 2024 with AI-ready chipsets and Action buttons.

While the event itself is invite-only, you’ll be able to tune in via Apple’s official site and YouTube channel to watch the launch live at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST. We also hope to hear more about Apple Intelligence, Apple’s AI features to rival the introduction of Galaxy AI to the best Samsung phones. Apple revealed the features during WWDC 2024, originally suggesting they’d be part of the iOS 18 update, which is also coming in September. However, we’ve since heard reports of delays to the rollout of Apple Intelligence, though Apple itself hasn’t confirmed this, and we’re expecting it in October.

As ever with iPhone launches, there have been so many leaks that we likely already know the most exciting information, including a 100x zoom camera for the 16 Pro Max and a pink colorway for the Pro. However, the event will be able to confirm one vital aspect – the price. We’ve heard rumors that there could be a prize freeze for everything but the iPhone 16 Pro, which could be $100 more expensive than the $999 iPhone 15 Pro. This wouldn’t be a surprise, with the brands behind some of the best Android phones also keeping prices down to try and shift more units, but we won’t know for sure until the big event.

We’ll be covering all the biggest news from the iPhone 16 launch on September 9, so if you can’t make the launch yourself, be sure to visit this page after the event for all the highlights. Once the iPhone 16 reveal is out of the way, it’s all eyes on 2025’s anticipated iPhone SE 4 launch, with Apple once again ready to take on the best mid-range phones at their own game.