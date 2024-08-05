The iPhone 16 launch is fast approaching, and like you, we’re eager to get our hands on it. Right now, Apple is playing its cards close to its chest, remaining tight-lipped about the smartphone’s release date. However, a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims the iPhone 16’s launch is earmarked for a September release window that Apple fans will know all too well.

September has long reigned as the time of Apple joy, and that tradition is allegedly set to continue on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. Gurman’s Power On newsletter, via Forbes, reports that Apple is reportedly breaking their silence regarding the iPhone 16 on said date with a grandiose reveal event. 2022 and 2023’s major Apple events landed on September 7 and September 12 respectively, giving us expanded looks at some of the best 5G phones of recent years, such as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15.

Other milestones for this summer window in the past include the iPhone XS reveal, Apple Watch Series 4, and that now-infamous U2 performance. Have you ever listened to Songs of Innocence since then? Neither have we. Gurman has doubled down on his theory, expressing that, “I’m sure that Tuesday, September 10 is the day of the reveal. Things could still change, but I’d take a bet on this.”

While Apple is yet to announce an exact release date, it wouldn’t be surprising if the iPhone 16 begins shipping within a week of the launch event. Speculatively, Apple may open the floodgates for the iPhone 16 on Friday, September 20, 2024.

However, it is still up in the air whether the iPhone 16 will launch with a highly anticipated feature: Apple Intelligence. The handy AI tool works with Siri to solve your queries better than ever, but stability concerns are supposedly delaying its arrival. Considering the best Samsung phones of 2024 are already AI-equipped, this could be an issue for Apple’s big launch.

As with any Apple event, it’ll be a chance to see what the iPhone 16 is really capable of, and if the rumors are true, it’s packing some impressive improvements. Armed with notable Wi-Fi speed upgrades, a camera to rival Huawei with, and potentially a rose colorway, there’s plenty to get excited about with this year’s iteration of the iPhone.