With the next big Apple smartphone launch just a couple of weeks away, we’re keen to find out when iPhone 16 pre-orders are going live. However, it seems like someone might have leaked the good news early.

According to a new rumor from Macerkopf, via Tom’s Guide, you can expect iPhone 16 pre-orders to begin on September 12, just three days after the big launch on September 9. We’re anticipating all four new handsets to go live simultaneously, including the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which could be the best gaming iPhone of 2024 if rumors surrounding a bigger display and newly enhanced chipset are true.

If pre-orders begin on September 12, this marks a slight change in the traditional iPhone launch pattern. Usually, the brand opens pre-orders on the Friday after the launch event, but September 12 is a Thursday, which could put the rumor in some doubt. However, given that Apple is also holding its iPhone 16 launch event one day earlier than it traditionally has this year, coming on the second Monday of the month rather than the second Tuesday, it wouldn’t come as a shock if the rumored pre-order date is on the money.

While we still haven’t had confirmation from Apple on the pricing of the iPhone 16 series, more pre-release rumors have given us an idea of what to expect. While we’ve seen upgrades of the best Samsung phones and the best Google Pixel phones slightly increase this year, Apple is seemingly determined to retain the same pricing of the iPhone 15 series, except the Pro model, which we’re expecting to be $100 more expensive than the $999 iPhone 15 Pro.

Outside of price confirmation and pre-order dates, we’re hoping the iPhone 16 launch offers details on when we can expect to get our hands on Apple Intelligence, Apple’s new suite of AI-powered features. Apple revealed its answer to the various AI features we’ve seen on some of the best Android phones of 2024 back in June. However, we’ve since heard reports of the tech giant delaying the launch of its AI features until later in the year, potentially with the first update to the iOS 18 operating system update. We’ll have to wait until Apple’s Q3 financial report to see if this Apple Intelligence delay hinders sales of the new handsets.