If you’ve been hoping for a pink version of the new premium Apple device, a new iPhone 16 Pro pink colorway rumor suggests you might be in luck. Well, technically, it’s supposed to be a rose colorway, and we know that they’re slightly different shades, but this is probably as close as we’re going to get to pink in the Pro range, so we’ll take it.

While earlier reports suggested the new color we could look forward to for the iPhone 16 Pro series was rose gold, a fresh suggestion from reliable tipster Ming-Chi Kuo and Weibo leaker OvO, via 9to5mac, suggests that this was just slightly off the money. The suggestion now seems to point to a pink titanium design for the iPhone 16 Pro range, though it’s not quite clear if that’s for just the Pro line or the Pro Max devices also.

For those who don’t know, Apple‘s iPhone 15 series featured both a pink base model and a pink version of the iPhone 15 Plus, but we didn’t get anything similar with either the Pro or Pro Max versions. Unfortunately, it seems something has to give for the rose colorway to join the ranks of the premium iPhone models, and the suggestion is that we’re losing titanium blue as an option with the iPhone 16 Pro devices.

Of course, like all pre-launch rumors and speculation, it’s best to take these details with a pinch of salt until we get official confirmation from Apple in a few weeks. However, it’s also worth saying that both tipsters in question are pretty reliable, with Ming-Chi Kuo being one of the best Apple sources on the web, so we wouldn’t be surprised if it turned out to be on the money.

There you have it, all you need to know about the iPhone 16 Pro rose colorway rumor suggesting a pink iPhone Pro is on the horizon.