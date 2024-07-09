While the anticipated release of the next generation of Apple smartphones is still a few weeks away, a new iPhone 16 sales prediction is sure to make for gleeful reading at the company’s Cupertino HQ. Simply put, we’re potentially looking at one of the biggest new iPhone releases in years.

The sales prediction is courtesy of a report from the investment firm Wedbush Securities, via Apple Insider, which points to the integration of AI features as the big reason for the potential sales boost. Wedbush believes Apple is in for big gains globally, not just in the U.S. and Europe, predicting the iPhone 16 might help the brand to further grow in China, despite hot competition from local brands like Xiaomi and OnePlus.

It seems it’s not just outside forces expecting a big win for Apple with the release of the iPhone 16 either, with the company predicting, and presumably hoping, for the same. Earlier this month we saw a report from Apple Insider suggesting the brand is expecting to sell around 90-100 million units, around 10% more than the estimated 80-90 million sales of the iPhone 15.

In all honesty, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see an upturn in sales with the launch of the iPhone 16 following Apple’s unveiling of Apple Intelligence, its iOS 18 AI model. While plenty of users are skeptical about AI, just as many are excited about the everyday features Apple is offering with its AI advancements, including new photo editing tools, an enhanced version of Siri with ChatGPT capabilities, and genmoji. However, we’ll have to wait until after the anticipated September launch date to see if it comes to fruition.

There you have it, the news that Apple and other big players in the finance and tech fields are anticipating big gains with the release of the iPhone 16.