Is the iPhone 16 the most repairable and eco-friendly Apple smartphone yet?

The first iPhone 16 teardown videos are out, and it seems this year’s Apple smartphones are the easiest to repair in a long time. It’s not just the base model, either, with all four devices repairable without removing the screen, which is a big deal considering how awkward it can be to work around the OLED displays.

The fine folks at iFixit have reported on three major reparability upgrades for the iPhone 16 series. First is the battery-securing adhesive in the base and Plus models, which is easier to work with than the adhesive strips of the iPhone 15. Then there’s the iPhone 16 Pro’s steel case. This casing is much less likely to puncture during a repair than last year’s soft battery case. Finally, as we alluded to earlier, there’s what iFixit describes as an “enter through either the front or the back” design on all four models. With this design change, you don’t have to remove the screen to get to work on the internal components. This last factor is something we’ve seen on some of the best Android phones, and we’re pleased to see Apple emulate it.

Not only does increased repairability make the iPhone 16 longer lasting, but it also means it’s more eco-friendly than previous versions. Combined with Apple’s drive to use more recycled aluminum in its phones, repairable devices mean more supply for the pre-owned market and fewer phones ending up in landfills. So, it’s a big win for you and for the planet, which is always nice.

So, it’s all good news, right? Well, not quite. While iFixit’s teardown reveals just how much easier it is to repair the iPhone 16, drop testing from Allstate (via MacRumors) points to little improvement in terms of durability. The front-down drop test saw the device smash almost completely, with just a few haptic signals suggesting a chance of repair. It fared a little better in the back-down drop test, though not by much. While the phone still works, a completely shattered glass back makes the handset almost unusable without protective gloves.

Admittedly, we weren’t expecting to add the iPhone 16 to our list of the best rugged smartphones anytime soon. Still, given that the big launch earlier this month was keen to highlight the second-generation Ceramic Shield’s improved toughness, it doesn’t seem much more durable than the original, if at all. Few devices pass the drop test with flying colors or with working displays. However, given the high price point of Apple flagships, we were hoping for at least some meaningful improvement in drop testing.

So, if you’re debating picking up an iPhone 16 yourself, it’s still worth forking out for a new glass screen protector and case. Just keep in mind that the base iPhone 16 and Plus models and 15 series equivalents are the same size, so if you own one of the best iPhone 15 cases, you can just throw that bad boy on when your new device arrives.