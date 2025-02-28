This iPhone 16e feature could make it the ideal mobile gaming companion

It’s the big release day for the iPhone 16e, and while the new Apple mid-range cell phone has a lot of great features, something we didn’t know until now is how impressive its battery life is. Despite its cheaper price, it seems the device beats out the regular iPhone 16 in testing, which is great news for mobile gamers who want something that can go the distance without breaking the bank.

For context, the iPhone 16 is a top pick from our guide to the best gaming iPhones in part thanks to its solid battery life, but it has some new competition in the form of the 16e. According to testing data courtesy of YouTuber Dave2D, the 16e can go for around 12 hours and 54 minutes, which is over an hour and a half longer than the base model iPhone 16’s 11 hours and 17 minutes. That’s a pretty sizeable difference, especially when you consider that the iPhone 16 is around $200 more expensive than its latest counterpart in their cheapest configurations.

Admittedly, it’s not a massive surprise that the iPhone 16e’s battery fares better than the iPhone 16, as the new mid-ranger’s 3,961 mAh battery is bigger than the base model’s 3,561 mAh cell. Size isn’t everything, though, as efficiency also plays a big factor. With this in mind, it’s a relief to learn that Apple is seemingly paying attention to the complaints surrounding the iPhone 16’s battery life and is now offering a more affordable alternative that might tempt those who decided against upgrading last year into picking up the latest Apple tech.

Still, while the iPhone 16e’s battery is impressive compared to other iPhones, it doesn’t quite offer the rapid charging you can get from the likes of the Xiaomi 14T Pro or the RedMagic 10 Pro. Apple is lagging behind its rivals in this regard, and if there’s anything we want to see from the iPhone 17 series later this year, it’s faster charging. Admittedly, the same goes for Samsung, and while the still-fresh Galaxy S25 is impressive, we wish it didn’t take so long for it to get from flat to full.

Now that it’s widely available, we’ll be keen to get our hands on the iPhone 16e to see how it compares to the options in our guide to the best gaming phones, so watch this space for our full review. If you’re looking for more great tech in the meantime, check out our guides to the best gaming tablets and the best handheld consoles, with plenty of options to suit all needs and budgets.