While the iPhone 16 series is still the hot topic of the smartphone world, iPhone 17 rumors are already starting to circulate. The most exciting of these industry whispers is that all four iPhone 17 devices could come with 120Hz ProMotion refresh rates, which is great news for gamers.

For those who don’t know, Apple has capped the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus to 60Hz, with only the premium flagships boasting 120Hz ProMotion refresh rates. This means the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max’s screens refresh twice as much per second compared to the cheaper models, offering smoother visuals when gaming, streaming, or doomscrolling. We expected an upgrade to 120Hz with this year’s iPhone 16 series, given the feature is available across almost all the best Android phones, but alas, Apple didn’t deliver.

These new details are courtesy of supply chain expert Ross Young, via MacRumors, who’s proven one of the more reliable Apple tipsters in recent years. It’s also worth noting that ProMotion displays don’t just ramp up to 120Hz but can also go down as low as 1Hz when necessary, saving you precious battery life. Simply put, ProMotion 120Hz displays across all four of Apple’s 2025 flagships could make them not only the best gaming iPhones yet, but also the most efficient.

The introduction of ProMotion 120Hz displays for all iPhone 17 models isn’t the only change we’re anticipating for next year’s Apple smartphones. Last month, we reported on the news that Apple is potentially dropping the Plus model in favor of a new slimline device tipsters are referring to as the iPhone 17 Air. Slim phones are seemingly the industry’s new hot trend, with Honor releasing the Magic V3, the world’s slimmest foldable, earlier this month.

Of course, we’re not expecting confirmation of the 120Hz ProMotion displays for the iPhone 17 series until a year from now, during the Apple 17 launch in September 2025. A lot could change in the meantime, including the potential launch of the iPhone SE 4, which might be the last iPhone to release with 60Hz refresh rates. Whatever happens, we’ll keep a keen eye out for more rumors and news on the SE 4’s launch.