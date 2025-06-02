This year's new Apple iPhone could be a letdown for mobile gamers

Although we're still months away from the anticipated launch of the iPhone 17 series, a fresh rumor has suggested that the new base model could be a letdown for those looking for the usual performance gains a new Apple launch often provides. According to a relatively reliable reporter, the iPhone 17 could feature the same chip as 2024's iPhone 16 and the mid-range iPhone 16e that arrived in March of this year.

While it's true that the iPhone 16's powerful A18 chip is one of the reasons it's a top pick from our guide to the best iPhones for gaming, that doesn't mean we weren't expecting Apple to repurpose the chip. The tech giant almost always introduces a new chip, providing significant performance boosts, for all of its flagship phones, or at least equips the new base model with the last generation's Pro chip. Analyst Jeff Pu's report, via MacRumors, suggests that the Air, Pro, and Pro Max iPhone 17 models are all getting a new processor, but the iPhone 17 seems to be missing out, which could force some users into rethinking the upgrade when the launch comes around.

Fortunately, there is some good news for gamers from the latest series of rumors, in that the base model iPhone 17 could finally get the 120Hz refresh rate display we've been holding out for. For those who don't know, high refresh rate displays offer smoother gameplay in all the best mobile games and Apple Arcade games, but until now, Apple has locked the base model to 60Hz. Considering almost all the picks from our guide to the best gaming phones have 120Hz screens, this upgrade could mitigate the lack of a performance upgrade for fans of everything from Honkai Star Rail to PUBG Mobile.

Outside of the refresh rate upgrade, we've also seen reports of Apple sizing up the base model iPhone 17's display from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches. It's not a massive change, but it could be another win for gamers, especially in games that feature small text or where every bit of display real estate counts. It might not make up for the lack of a new chip, but it would be a way of differentiating between the flagship and a possible iPhone 17e that's likely to retain the 6.1-inch form factor.

It's worth noting that while these iPhone 17 reports and rumors are from pretty reliable sources, it's all still worth taking with a pinch of salt until we get official confirmation from Apple. If you don't want to wait around until later this year for some fresh tech, be sure to check out our guides to the best Android phones and the best gaming tablets while you're here. Or, for more Apple hardware, see our list of the best iPads for gaming.