Battery life is the crux of any handset, but Apple's smartphones are often under the spotlight for this reason. Hype for the iPhone 17 and iPhone 18 is growing, but it's the iPhone 17 Air that could be a major sticking point for the tech giant. An ultra-thin design sounds great on paper, but the need to rely on an Apple-designed charging case could ultimately negate the benefit by compensating for the phone's allegedly subpar battery.

In a recent report from The Information, the outlet claims that Apple's internal testing for the iPhone 17 Air is coming up with a 60% to 70% chance of making it through the day without the need to charge the device. Comparatively, many of the best iPhones yield a higher percentage of at least 80% to 90%. This disappointing reduction is a result of the mobile's reduced size, which is reportedly chiming in at 5.5mm in thickness, a drop from the 7.8mm of the iPhone 16. A smaller body means a smaller battery.

To improve the device's battery life, Apple is supposedly leaning on battery cases as an accessory to supplement the iPhone 17 Air. It isn't the first time Apple has done this, having released this accessory for the iPhone 11. Third-party brands like Feob continue to supply battery cases for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 lineup, providing an affordable alternative to power banks.

The iPhone 17 Air is already a niche concept, at least to me, considering that cheaper models like the iPhone 16e pack enough punch for everyday tasks and lightweight gaming on the go.. If you're looking to grind out some Call of Duty: Mobile matches or level up in Zenless Zone Zero on the iPhone 17 Air, it likely won't be without heavily sacrificing your battery for the rest of the day.

Rumors surrounding the iPhone 17 Air battery began to surface earlier this year, purporting that the mobile sports a battery capacity in the 3,000 to 4,000mAh range. For context, almost all the picks from our guide to the best gaming phones and most everyday handsets start at the 5,000 mAh mark – a significant jump to consider. Where Apple could gain favor is with the base iPhone 17, as leaks suggest it could feature a major upgrade for processing demanding games.

