Could the latest iPhone 17 Air rumor be bad news for mobile gamers?

The hype train for Apple’s next series of flagship phones is already barrelling down the tracks, but a new industry whisper surrounding the rumored iPhone 17 Air could slow that locomotive down a little. Unfortunately, it looks like Apple’s ultra-thin flagship could be lacking in the battery department, which is bad news for anyone who relies on a long-lasting battery for gaming on the go.

The new details are courtesy of reliable Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station, who has suggested that both the iPhone 17 Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim’s batteries are somewhere in the region of 3,000 to 4,000mAh. For context, almost all the devices from our guide to the best gaming phones have 5,000mAh batteries or bigger, so we’ve got some doubts about how long the new iPhone might last under the duress of a long gaming session.

In all honesty, it’s not a massive surprise to hear that Apple is potentially equipping the iPhone 17 Air with a smaller battery considering the device is also rumored to be the thinnest iPhone so far. We were expecting some sort of design compromise to allow for the suggested 5.5mm build, and with how much space the battery takes up in an iPhone, opting for a smaller power unit is likely the most sensible option, even if it is a bit disappointing.

Still, there is some reason to be excited about the iPhone 17 Air according to some other spec rumors we’ve seen floating around. For a start, it should utilize the new A19 chip, which we expect to deliver both stellar performance in all the best Apple Arcade games and Apple Intelligence capabilities. Outside of that, we’re also anticipating a 120Hz ProMotion display for super smooth on-screen visuals, matching the iPhone 16 Pro Max, and a 48MP main camera on the back of the device.

As ever, it’s worth noting that while the source for this latest rumor is one of the more reliable tipsters, it’s still worth taking these details with a pinch of salt until we get direct confirmation from Apple. If you can’t wait to get your hands on some fresh Apple tech, be sure to check out our guides to the best gaming iPhones and the best iPads while you’re here.