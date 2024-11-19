Could Apple’s thinnest-ever iPhone also offer a boost for mobile gamers?

Earlier this month, we reported on rumors that Apple was running into trouble designing the iPhone 17 Air, the brand’s ultra-slimline replacement for the flagship Plus model. However, emerging reports seem to suggest that the tech giant has found a solution, and this time next year, we should be well acquainted with the thinnest-ever iPhone.

According to Apple tipster Jeff Pu, Apple’s design for the iPhone 17 Air is 6mm thick, significantly slimmer than the current thinnest iPhone, the 6.9mm iPhone 6. For context, this year’s base model iPhone 16 is 7.8mm thick, so if the reports are true, Apple is planning on shaving off nearly 25% of the phone’s depth. The complication for the brand is how it can compromise on space while still leaving the device with best-in-class cameras and enough performance power to run the best Apple Arcade games.

Outside of the iPhone 17 Air, Pu’s latest report, courtesy of MacRumors, also suggests that Apple is relying on TSMC’s processors once again for next year’s flagship devices. Without delving into the technical details, all too much, the third-generation TSMC 3nm processors should both boost the performance and battery life efficiency of the iPhone 17 series devices, making for a more powerful gaming device and a longer-lasting battery.

Apple isn’t the only brand looking to launch a slimline flagship alternative in 2025, with industry whispers suggesting that Samsung could also introduce the Galaxy S25 Slim. We’ve also seen other big names in the industry lean into thinner form factors in the last few months, with Honor releasing the world’s current thinnest foldable phone, the Magic V3. It’s still too soon to see if this is an industry trend or just a coincidence, but we can imagine a lot of other brands waiting to see how Apple and Samsung’s slimline devices fare on the market.

While Pu is one of the more reliable Apple sources out there, it's still worth taking these latest details with a pinch of salt until next year's iPhone 17 series launch.