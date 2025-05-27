Apple's smartphones, for better or worse, are safe. We all know what to expect every year when the annual iPhone release rolls around, but with a little luck, the iPhone 17 could be the dawn of a new era. Not just for all the bells and whistles these devices feature, but on the design front too, as new rumors claim Apple is planning to celebrate the phone's 20th anniversary with style.

According to Apple scooper Mateusz Welt, changes to Apple's iPhone aesthetic begin with the forthcoming iPhone 17, extending into 2027's range of smartphones. Welt alleges in a recent social media post that "Apple is planning a significant design overhaul for its iPhone lineup in 2027," which will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the iPhone.

Welt's report adds that future iPhones may feature "a truly edge-to-edge display by integrating under-display technology for the front-facing camera and Face ID, eliminating the need for notches or bezels." Other rumors purport that the iPhone 17 Air could be a huge disappointment for grinding free mobile games, in part due to its supposed smaller battery life.

Elsewhere, the base iPhone 17 is set to deliver a chunky RAM upgrade, giving users faster processing speeds on the fly. However, the most meaningful design change lies within Apple's decision to supposedly switch up the iPhone 17's chassis material. Why is this important? Because I like keeping my hands cool. Reverting to aluminum isn't a regression; it could be the nod to the iPhone's roots I'm looking for.

Does this mean Apple is going to embrace the past in a similar vein to Sony's 25th anniversary PlayStation products? I certainly hope so. I'll be the first to admit I can be a sucker for nostalgia, and if there's one iPhone aesthetic I miss dearly, it's the iPhone 3G. You just can't beat that sleek, rounded form factor.

This is when the iPhone had sauce. It's no secret that iPhones are great for gaming, but Apple isn't really into this element visually. Maybe it's time for at least one iPhone to benefit from a sprinkle of style. But as of late, you'll hardly see Apple attempting to meet rivals on the same level visually. Some of the best Android phones, such as the Nothing Phone (3a), offer vibrant spins on familiar phone formats.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you're diving into Steam Deck titles or the best Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.