4 reasons why Apple's iPhone 17 could be a big upgrade for gamers

While we might still be a couple of months away from the anticipated September launch of the iPhone 17, reports and rumors surrounding what to expect from the Apple flagship are coming in thick and fast. While the supposed leaks relate to everything from cameras to colorways, in this article, we're concentrating on what might make the iPhone 17 an even better option for mobile gaming when it comes to mobile gaming.

Apple might be the market leader in the cell phone industry, but that doesn't mean it can rest on its laurels when it comes to launching a new flagship series, especially when the Android competition from our guide to the best gaming phones is getting more and more impressive. Fortunately, if the supposed leaks and rumors are true, it sounds like the iPhone 17 could be another pretty impressive bit of tech magic from the Silicon Valley giant, and we're about to delve into the reasons why.

1. A19 chip

This first reason to hold out for the iPhone 17 is a bit of a given, as almost every new iPhone arrives with a new chip, but it's still a big deal. While we don't have that much to go off in terms of what to expect from the A19 chip at the time of writing, it'll likely offer a sizeable boost to GPU and CPU performance. In simple terms, that should equate to a performance upgrade compared to the already wildly impressive iPhone 16, a top pick from our list of the best iPhones, which could open the door to more demanding games coming to Apple's flagship handset.

For an idea of the sort of performance leap to expect, 2024's A18 chip inside the iPhone 16 offered a 30% CPU boost and 40% GPU boost compared to the silicon inside the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, according to Apple's own data. We still don't know whether or not we can expect such a significant improvement this year, but given the technical wizardry we've come to expect from Apple, it wouldn't be a big surprise if we did get a similarly impressive upgrade.

2. 120Hz display

According to all the rumors, it looks like this might finally be the year when Apple upgrades its base model offering to have a 120Hz display. This change is long overdue, as plenty of the best mid-range phones from Android brands such as OnePlus and Samsung already offer 120Hz refresh rates, while the iPhone 16 only manages 60Hz. For the last few years, if you've wanted an iPhone with a 120Hz display screen, you've had to plump for either a Pro or Pro Max model, which are famously much more expensive than the base version.

If you're not a display nerd, this might not sound like a massive deal, but the higher the refresh rates, the smoother the gameplay experience. This makes a massive difference in action-packed games like Genshin Impact and Persona 5: The Phantom X, and if Apple is planning on bringing any more triple-A games to the App Store, improved gameplay visuals might help tempt more gamers to try console titles on their phones.

3. Bigger display and thinner bezels

Sticking with the iPhone 17's screen, but this time it's a bit more of a simple reason to wait for the flagship. When it comes to a phone's display, bigger is often better, especially if you're a gamer. Earlier this year, we reported on rumors from a reliable source that the iPhone 17 is launching with a 6.27-inch screen, an increase of around 0.15 inches compared to last year's model.

That might not sound like a major change, but when you think about how much you use your phone, every 0.01 of an inch counts. Not only that, but recent rumors have suggested that iPhone 17 should boast thinner bezels around the display than the 2024 model, which should make the screen feel even bigger when you're using it, giving the handset more space for some of the picks from our guide to the best mobile games to truly shine.

4. Apple Games app

During this year's WWDC keynote, in which Apple laid out its plans for the next big iOS update, the tech giant revealed the new Apple Games app. While you'll still be able to download new games in the App Store, this is a big win for iPhone gamers, offering a standalone app that includes all the best iPhone games and Apple Arcade games as well as some new features, including a Play Together tab, which could make co-op mobile gaming that bit easier.

Admittedly, the Games App is coming to all iPhones capable of running iOS 26, which includes devices going back to the iPhone 11 series and everything that has arrived after that. Still, you often find that Apple's new software launches shine brightest on the brand's latest devices, so while you'll be able to get the Games App on older iPhones, the software team behind the new feature is likely designing it with the iPhone 17 in mind.

There you have it, four reasons why the iPhone 17 could be a big upgrade for mobile gamers. For more great tech while you're here, be sure to check out our guides to the best handheld consoles and the best gaming tablets. Or, if you've picked up a Nintendo Switch 2 and want to know what you've got to look forward to playing, see our list of all the upcoming Switch games.