iPhone 17: all the latest news, rumors, and leaks

Every year, Apple releases a new flagship cell phone, and in 2025, we’re expecting the iPhone 17 series. While the anticipated launch is still way off in the distance, we’re already hearing plenty of rumors and industry whispers surrounding what to expect, so we thought we’d put together this guide detailing everything we know or have heard through the grapevine.

It goes without saying that Apple hasn’t confirmed or commented on any of the leaks or rumors we’ve included in this guide, and it’s not likely to until just before the official launch of its next flagship series. It’s also worth pointing out that the iPhone 17 isn’t the only new Apple phone we’re expecting to add to our list of the best gaming iPhones in 2025, with rumors surrounding the possibility of the iPhone SE 4 landing in spring, and the tech giant could still surprise us with a foldable iPhone, though that seems more likely for 2026. With that out of the way, let’s get into it.

iPhone 17 release date speculation

Fortunately, Apple has a pretty rigid release schedule, so we think it’s fair to anticipate the iPhone 17 series arriving in September 2025. It’s always possible the tech giant could shake things up, especially as the iPhone SE 4 is likely to arrive earlier in the year, but from recent history, all signs point to an early fall 2025 launch. However, we’re likely to find out about new software features earlier in the year, as happened this year with Apple teasing Apple Intelligence at WWDC 2024.

iPhone 17 specs rumors

We started hearing rumors about the iPhone 17 series’ specs almost as soon as the iPhone 16 arrived. However, there’s a bit of a complication in terms of what we’re expecting from the 2025 flagships, as there’s an expectation that Apple is dropping the Plus model phone in favor of something different, which we’re currently calling the iPhone 17 Air.

As you can probably guess from the name, the iPhone 17 Air would be a lightweight and thinner model than the norm, and according to some reports, that might mean hardware sacrifices. We recently reported on a rumor that Apple was having difficulties making the device as slim as originally intended due to the size of the iPhone’s battery and cameras, so there’s a chance that the brand could alter the size of the parts to make the design element work.

Outside of the iPhone 17 Air and all the unknowns surrounding it, we’ve heard a few rumors about what to expect from the familiar suspects: the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max. For a start, all three devices, plus the iPhone 17 Air, could get 24MP front cameras, doubling the megapixels of the 12MP lens on the current models, offering higher-quality selfies. We’ve also heard that Apple could upgrade the RAM for its premium flagship, the 17 Pro Max, equipping the device with 12GB of RAM rather than the current 8GB, which would make playing Apple Arcade games even better with more on-device memory.

A supposed change for just the base model’s specs is an upgrade to a 120Hz ProMotion display. This might not be noticeable for everyday users, but if you’re a gamer, it’s potentially a big win, as the higher the refresh rate, the smoother the gameplay visuals. In all honesty, we’ve been waiting for Apple to make this upgrade for a while now, as a lot of the best mid-range phones from Android brands already offer higher refresh rates for a lower price. This doesn’t affect the premium 17 Pro and Pro Max models though, as the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max already have 120Hz displays.

iPhone 17 price speculation

This far from the arrival of the iPhone 17, we haven’t any indication of what pricing structure Apple might opt for with the 2025 flagship phones. Still, we can do a bit of guesswork from looking at previous launches. Since the iPhone 12, Apple has priced its base model at $799, so it seems keen to stick at that price point. It could change due to an unpredictable market following the transfer of power in the U.S.A. and President Trump’s threat of international trade tariffs, but we’ve not seen anything concrete to suggest that just yet.

However, the new iPhone 17 Air, replacing the Plus model, is a bit of an unknown, and we haven’t got an inkling of whether the brand might price it along the same lines as the iPhone 16 Plus or if it might occupy a new price point. It could even be cheaper; we just don’t know at this point. If we hear or see anything that seems reputable, we’ll be sure to update this section.

That’s everything we’ve heard about the iPhone 17 so far. Of course, we’ll be back to add to this guide regularly when we get new information, but if you can’t wait for a new device, be sure to check out our picks for the best Android phones and the best mid-range phones while you’re here, with options to suit all needs and budgets.