After months of anticipation, Tim Cook and the rest of the Apple gang have finally introduced the world to the new iPhone 17 series. While leaks and rumors spoiled a lot of the big reveals, including the new iPhone Air replacement for the Plus model and vapor chamber cooling for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, we still got some exciting details from the presentation.

As we're predominantly a gaming site, the most exciting update for the iPhone 17 from our perspective is the increased performance power of the A19 chip, offering a 20% GPU boost compared to last year's model. Combine that with the super smooth 120Hz ProMotion display of the iPhone 17, which is double the refresh rate of the iPhone 16, and we're looking at a potential new entry for our guide to the best gaming phones. It also comes with a minimum of 256GB, so you've got plenty of space to download all of your favorite Apple Arcade games.

After detailing the new iPhone 17, Cook introduced us to the iPhone Air, the much-rumored super-slim model. It's Apple's thinnest-ever phone by far, at just 5.6mm thick, but there's no sacrifice in terms of impressive specs. Inside the iPhone Air is the A19 Pro chip, which Apple claims contains the fastest CPU inside any smartphone, so we're looking forward to checking out how it runs demanding games like Genshin Impact and PUBG Mobile.

Finally, we got to check out the new premium models, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, which also utilize the A19 Pro processor. According to Apple, both devices feature a new Apple-designed vapor chamber, which moves heat away from the core components. In terms of numbers, that equates to 40% better sustained performance compared to the iPhone 16 Pro, and that's currently a top pick from our list of the best iPhones for gaming. These are Apple's numbers, though, so we'll have to check out the new premium handsets ourselves to see if you can really feel the difference.

In terms of pricing and availability, the iPhone 17 comes in lavender, mist blue, black, white, and sage colorways and starts at $799. The iPhone Air begins at $999 and comes in space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue colorways. The iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max start at $1,099 and $1,199, respectively, with silver, deep blue, and cosmic orange color options. Pre-orders kick off this Friday, September 12, before going on general sale on September 19.

Outside of the new iPhone 17 lineup, this year's latest Apple event also introduced us to the new AirPods Pro 3, the brand's latest premium earbuds with enhanced noise reduction, and the Apple Watch Series 11, with improved 24-hour battery life and new, potentially life-saving, health features. There's also the Apple Watch Ultra 3, for those who want the premium smartwatch experience, which also boasts longer-lasting battery life, as well as a larger display.

While we wait to get our hands on the new iPhone 17 models and iPhone Air to see just what they're capable of, be sure to check out the latest competition with our guides to the best Android phones and the best mid-range phones. Or, if you're looking for something strictly for gaming, see our list of the best handheld consoles.