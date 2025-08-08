The iPhone 17 launch date guessing game might be over before it even began

As we approach September, the iPhone 17 launch date rumors are starting to do the rounds. This isn't anything new, as Apple almost always releases its latest lineup of flagship devices in September. However, this year it's a little different, as the latest source for the suggested unveiling looks pretty official.

According to unnamed sources from German cell phone carriers, via GSMArena, the iPhone 17 series could arrive on September 8. If this apparent leak turns out to be true, we could be updating our guide to the best iPhones for gaming a little sooner than we'd originally anticipated. The same source also suggests a September 19 shipping date, so you could have your hands on a new iPhone in just a few weeks' time.

In terms of what to expect from the iPhone 17 series, it looks like we're getting four new models, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. If you're something of an Apple know-it-all - I know the feeling - you might notice that the Air is a new addition to the lineup, replacing the Plus model. According to all the pre-launch reporting, the iPhone 17 Air is an ultra-thin device, in the vein of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, so we're looking forward to Apple unveiling its latest innovation.

As a predominantly gaming-oriented site, we're hoping that Apple's latest silicon, presumably the A19 and A19 Pro chips, also offers some sort of performance boosts to further enhance the gameplay in the best iPhone games and Apple Arcade games. Like the release date itself, this is something we can pretty confidently predict, as Apple almost always boasts of CPU and GPU upgrades during the launch presentation. Still, given the upcoming arrival of the Apple Games app as part of the iOS 26 rollout, it seems more important than ever that the Cupertino mega-brand reveal some exciting upgrades to make its new phones even more tempting for gamers.

Of course, it's worth taking these details with a pinch of salt until we get confirmation from Apple, so we'll be keeping an eye on the tech giant's social media channels for the foreseeable future. Until we find out more, feel free to check out our guides to the best handheld consoles and the best gaming tablets to get your hands on some new tech. Or, if you're upgrading your Apple ecosystem, see our list of the best iPads for gaming.