This rumored iPhone 17 design change could be great news for gamers

Following the launch of this year’s Apple flagship phones, we’re already getting rumors about what to expect from the iPhone 17. Despite the stellar critical reception of this year’s 16 Pro and Pro Max, the tech giant is reportedly altering the design. While it’s not great news for fans of the titanium build, it could be a positive change for iPhone gamers.

According to a report from The Information, Apple is ditching titanium for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max and is planning on equipping all four iPhone 17 series devices with an aluminum frame. While it might not seem like it, that’s a pretty significant development for Apple’s top-of-the-range flagship, as the brand has become increasingly reliant on the material when developing some of the picks from our guide to the best gaming iPhones, like the iPhone 15 Pro Max, in recent years.

The reason the shift from titanium to aluminum could be big news for mobile gamers is that the latter is much better at dissipating heat. While devices such as the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro have fantastic gaming performance thanks to Apple’s souped-up silicon, both phones can get pretty toasty, and there’s nothing worse than having to hold your phone at an angle while playing games like Genshin Impact or PUBG Mobile so your hands don’t get too hot.

Outside of the switch from titanium to aluminum, the report from The Information suggests that the iPhone 17 series devices could all feature larger and more rectangular camera bumps on the back. That potentially points to Apple equipping next year’s flagship phones with more powerful camera hardware, but that’s us with our speculation hats on.

The new rumors also hone in on the iPhone 17 Air, the slimline replacement for the Plus devices, suggesting that Apple might have to sacrifice a SIM slot to make the device as thin as originally intended. Admittedly, we’re not surprised that Apple has to make some compromises to make the design work. So long as we can still expect to play the best Apple Arcade games and check out some Apple Intelligence features, we’re still pretty excited about the new form factor.

Of course, it’s worth taking these iPhone 17 rumors with a pinch of salt until we get direct confirmation, even if they’re from relatively reliable sources. If you’re thinking of picking up some more Apple tech while you’re here, be sure to check out our picks for the best iPads and the best Apple Watches, with options to suit every budget.