Could the iPhone 17 Pro finally ditch this iconic design fixture?

Just weeks after the launch of the new iPhone 16 series, the first iPhone 17 rumors are already circulating online. While the latest Apple smartphones include a new design feature, the Camera Control button, the latest industry whispers on next year’s flagship series posit that this could be the volume rocker’s last outing on a Pro model.

This news is courtesy of prolific X tipster Majin Bu (via Phone Arena), who suggests that Apple is currently testing a version of the iPhone 17 Pro with no volume rocker. So, how would you adjust your volume on the fly? According to Bu, the action button would have a function for turning up your music, which could work similarly to the new Camera Control button’s capacitive zoom swiping.

It’s important to say that the source uses the word ‘testing’ in their description of this iPhone 17 Pro model, so it’s still possible next year’s iPhone is as brimming with buttons as this year’s. If the change comes to fruition, we’re unsure whether to expect it for all four iPhone 17 devices or just the Pro models. Not only are the more expensive flagships the best gaming iPhones, but Apple often uses them to test out new features before adding them to the slightly more affordable alternatives.

The demise of the volume rocker isn’t the only big change we’re anticipating from the iPhone 17 series. As we’ve already reported, all signs point towards Apple shelving the Plus model and introducing a new Air alternative, a slimline option between the base model and Pro offering. We’re also expecting ProMotion 120Hz displays on all four iPhone 17 devices, with this year’s iPhone 16 and 16 Plus lagging behind the best Android phones, and even some of the cheaper best mid-range phones, with limited 60Hz displays.

Of course, this far from the iPhone 17 series’ assumed September 2025 launch, it’s best to take any supposed leaks and rumors with a pinch of salt. The tipster in question has a relatively mixed track record, so we’ll have to wait to see if anyone corroborates the story in the next few months. As ever, we’ll keep an eye out for all the latest rumors surrounding the seventeenth generation of Apple smartphones, as well as the anticipated iPhone SE 4.