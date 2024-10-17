The iPhone 17 Pro Max could have more RAM than your PS4

While Apple fans are still adjusting to their new iPhone 16 devices, rumors surrounding the tech giant’s next generation of smartphones are already circulating online. One of the latest industry whispers points to a significant RAM upgrade for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, making it even more of a performance powerhouse than this year’s premium option.

The new rumor suggests that the iPhone 17 Pro Max is getting 12GB of RAM, up from the 16 Pro Max’s 8GB. That upgrade would put Apple’s most expensive flagship in the same ballpark as some of the big-name options from our list of the best gaming phones, including Android competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Google Pixel 8 Pro. It also means that the 17 Pro Max would have more RAM than both the PS4 and Xbox One S, so we’d anticipate some rapid load times when playing something like Honkai Star Rail or PUBG Mobile.

These new details are courtesy of tipsters Mobile Phone Chip Expert and Ming-Chi Kuo, via MacRumors, and also suggest that Apple is planning on equipping all the iPhone 18 models with 12GB of RAM. That’s not all, though, as the reports also point to 2nm processors for the 2026 Apple devices, which would be a world first (unless someone beats Apple to the punch in the next 24 months). We’re not going to get too deep into the complexities of the difference between the current iPhone’s 3nm processor and a 2nm alternative here, but it’d potentially make the device more power efficient, and its smaller size would also allow for a slimmer build.

The question is: why is Apple choosing to boost the amount of RAM inside its iPhones? It’s just speculation, but it could point to more demanding Apple Intelligence AI apps in the pipeline, as Apple has already confirmed that the features require at least 8GB of RAM. It might be the case that the brand has even more ambitious AI plans and needs even more RAM to make it possible. Or, it might just be playing catch-up with some of the Android brands already offering flagship devices with 12GB of RAM, such as Xiaomi and Asus.

With almost a full year until the arrival of the iPhone 17 series, we’re sure this isn’t the last rumor we’re going to see before the big reveal. Still, the tipster in question is a relatively reliable source with a decent track record of reporting on iPhone specs before they’re made public. Either way, we’ll keep an eye out for all the latest, and if you can’t wait until 2025 for a new device, our guide to the best gaming iPhones is full of great options you can get your hands on today.