Apple’s next premium iPhone could boast the biggest design change in years

While the big launch is still months away, we’re already seeing plenty of iPhone 17 leaks and rumors circulating online. The latest details point to a redesign for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, with Apple potentially copying Google’s notes when it comes to cell phone aesthetics.

Following a rumor that the iPhone 17 Pro Max could adopt a camera bar, much like the Google Pixel 9, tech YouTuber Wylsacom has created a 3D render of what the 2025 flagship might look like. If true, it’d mark a dramatic change for what we’re expecting to be the best gaming iPhone of 2025 and potentially point to Apple putting even more of an emphasis on its premium device’s photography capabilities following the addition of Camera Control this year.

As you can see from the clip above, the render doesn’t look all that different from the iPhone 16 Pro Max from the front, but once it turns around, it’s almost unrecognizable (outside of the Apple logo, of course). Of course, we don’t expect the 17 Pro Max to look exactly like it does in the render, given that we still don’t know which material Apple is using for the phone, but if it looks anything like this, it’d be the biggest change since the iPhone 11 back in 2019.

Outside of the camera bar, other iPhone 17 rumors suggest that Apple might up the RAM in the premium models to 12GB, which would make the best iPhone games and Apple Arcade games run even more smoothly, as well as a potential shift away from titanium designs. There’s also the small matter of the iPhone 17 Air, which we’re led to believe is a new slimline device replacing the Plus model in next year’s Apple cell phone line-up.

As always, it’s worth mentioning that this is all speculation at this point in time, and nothing is set in stone until Apple reveals the iPhone 17 series sometime next year. If you can’t wait around for more tech, be sure to check out our guides to the best iPads and the best Apple Watches while you’re here.