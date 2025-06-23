With the increase in performance power of modern cell phones, the big-name brands are having to go the extra mile to keep their devices from overheating. While Apple has avoided copying the Android contingent in utilizing a vapor chamber for internal cooling for the longest time, a fresh leak suggests that could all be about to change with the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, which could be great news for gamers who don't want to end up with toasty palms.

For those who don't know, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, a top pick from our guide to the best iPhones for gaming, employs graphite sheets to dissipate heat. While this is still a pretty effective way of keeping the phone cool while running some of the best iPhone games and Apple Arcade games, vapor chamber cooling is even more efficient, helping to keep the device from overheating during long gaming sessions while also avoiding putting too much pressure on the phone's chip.

This supposed leak is courtesy of Majin Bu, a relatively notorious tipster with a pretty decent track record when it comes to reporting details on upcoming Apple devices. Unfortunately, it seems the introduction of vapor chamber cooling only applies to the premium iPhone devices, not the base model or the anticipated iPhone 17 Air. It's nothing new to see Apple introduce new features just for its Pro and Pro Max devices. It's still a little disappointing, though, especially as rumored display upgrades for the base model make it a more attractive proposition than ever for mobile gamers.

Our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review, in which we awarded the Android flagship a 9/10 score, is a great example of why we think it's a good idea for Apple to give vapor chamber cooling a go. In testing, the S25 Ultra rarely got warm, even when running demanding games like Genshin Impact and PUBG Mobile. This is especially true considering that our iPhone 16 Pro Max noted that the device can get toasty under pressure, and knowing Apple, we can assume that the tech brand wants to avoid this kind of feedback with its next flagship device.

As ever, it's worth pointing out that while Majin Bu is a pretty reliable Apple tipster, especially when it comes to hardware, we can't know for sure whether Apple is using vapor chamber tech inside the iPhone 17 until the brand reveals the device later this year. If you can't wait around for some new gaming tech, be sure to check out our guides to the best handheld consoles and the best gaming tablets while you're here, with a bunch of options to suit all budgets.