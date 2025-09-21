As a fervent defender of the color orange, I think the new iPhone 17 Pro is absolutely gorgeous. However, I'm too clumsy to use a smartphone without a case, and I like to show off my interests with my phone accessories, so this custom Pokémon-themed shell is the ideal blend of safety and style.

Pokémon content creator Austin John Plays shared his custom, 3D-printed iPhone 17 Pro case on X this week, referencing the iconic electric and ghost Pokémon, Rotom. While the Rotom Pokédex first appeared in Alola, the Rotom Phone became a staple piece of tech for trainers in the eighth Pokémon region, Galar. It acts as a map, dex tracker, inventory, and, in later games, a camera.

While this custom case isn't available for sale anywhere, Austin John Plays has shared the 3D printing recipe for the case for free online, via a site called Maker World. If you have access to a 3D printer and an iPhone 17 Pro, you can make one for yourself. Plus, if you know your way around modeling software, you can customize the design to reflect one of the many available Rotom Phone cases found in the gen 9 Pokémon games. Sure, it won't provide as much protection as the best iPhone cases on the market, but it'll look pretty swish.

The iPhone 17 Pro may be the first widely available orange phone, but despite this, I'm surprised The Pokémon Company hasn't developed a Rotom Phone case before. In 2024, Pokémon launched an official collaboration with Skinnydip that provided us with tons of phone cases, makeup bags, and clothing covered in the cutest Pokémon around, so it doesn't seem out of the realm of possibility that we could get a Rotom Phone case in the future.

