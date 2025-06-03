Latest iPhone 17 display rumor points to upgrade we've been begging Apple for

While last year's iPhone 16 offered impressive performance and a lovely compact form factor, there was one thing it was still missing for mobile gamers: 120Hz refresh rates. It's something that comes with most other modern cell phones, making for super smooth gameplay in everything from Candy Crush to PUBG Mobile. However, a new iPhone 17 display rumor from an Apple tipster suggests that this year's model is getting the long-awaited upgrade, and there's only a small catch.

For those who don't know, a 120Hz refresh rate display is a staple of all the picks from our guide to the best gaming phones, as it just makes everything look that much better, especially in games like Genshin Impact, where there's lots of on-screen action. Until now, Apple's base model flagship has been stuck at 60Hz, with only the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max offering the doubled refresh rates, but a report from a reliable source, Digital Chat Station, via 9to5Mac, has added to speculation that the iPhone 17 could finally match its premium siblings.

The slight catch is that the iPhone 17 won't boast a 120Hz ProMotion display, according to the leaker, like the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. The difference between a regular 120Hz display and a ProMotion display is that the latter employs a variable rate that can go up and down, depending on what you're using your phone for, to preserve battery. For me, it's not a big deal that the iPhone 17 might not have a ProMotion screen; I'll happily just take a higher refresh rate in all the best iPhone games and worry about the strain on battery life later.

Admittedly, we had heard whispers earlier this year about the iPhone 17 coming with a 120Hz screen, courtesy of analyst Ross Young. However, Young was under the impression that it'd be a ProMotion display, which this latest DCS plainly states isn't the case. We can't be sure who's got it right at the time of writing, but either way, given that both sources point to a 120Hz display, it seems very likely that the upgrade is in the works.

Finally, it's worth reiterating that while the sources in question are two of the more reliable tipsters, you should take any pre-launch details with a pinch of salt until the iPhone 17 arrives later this year. If you can't hold out on picking up a new phone, be sure to check out our guides to the best iPhones and the best Android phones while you're here. Or, if you'd prefer something bigger to game on, see our picks for the best gaming tablets.