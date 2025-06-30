Smartphones can be pretty clunky, but that's the price to pay if you're after the biggest display possible. Models like the iPhone 16 Pro Max are already considerably sizable, but Apple isn't stopping there. The iPhone 17 is rumored to take the base model's screen up a notch, giving Samsung something to think about. Well, that's if you're bothered about a few millimeters of display real estate.

In some cases, every inch matters, and Apple is seemingly chasing that train of thought. According to recent claims from frequent tipster Digital Chat Station, "there are two new 6.3 small straight screens in the next generation in China, including the iPhone 17 screen size, [which] has become 6.27/6.3 [inches]." Currently, the best iPhones, such as the iPhone 16 base models, clock in at 6.1 inches.

It isn't a massive jump, but we've seen rival smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 offer competition on the screen front by offering slightly larger screens than the iPhone alternative. You can read our Samsung Galaxy S25 review and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review to see how they stack up. Digital Chat Station also purports that "Samsung seems to have also opened a new 6.27/6.3 [inch display]." Rumors of a bigger screen emerged last month, but there's one element that could elevate the iPhone 17: a refresh rate bump.

Playing free mobile games or Xbox Game Pass games on the go is better than ever, thanks to mobile controllers such as the Backbone Pro. However, it isn't always the easiest task popping heads from afar in Call of Duty: Mobile or The Finals on an iPhone screen. Luckily, since moving to the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, it is less of an issue.

I'm curious to see how the small jump affects the form factor of the latest iPhone, although I wager that Apple isn't going to be making any real revelations. It'd be great to see Apple overhaul what the iPhone looks like, but the unification of the brand makes it unlikely. Still, there are rumors of a big change for the 20th anniversary edition in 2027, but we've still got a long way to go until then.

