iPhone 17 camera upgrade rumors could be a game-changer for selfie-takers, with a new rumor about the future flagship circulating online. This is despite the fact we’re still waiting for the official release date for the iPhone 16, It’s been a long while since Apple updated the 12mp sensor on the iPhone’s front camera, with most of the brand’s improvement efforts for this year erring on the software side of things as opposed to the hardware.

According to Macrumors, all four iPhone 17 models are expected to feature a brand-new 24mp front-facing camera after a research note was leaked. If these rumors are true, it’d be a good time to bag yourself one of our picks for the best selfie sticks, because the much higher resolution of these new cameras will significantly improve the quality of front-facing images.

Apple’s flagship hasn’t received an upgrade to its selfie camera for well over five years, with the current models still fitted with the standard 12mp front camera and just five plastic lenses. The rumors surrounding the iPhone 17 upgrade point towards the possibility of six plastic lenses, further strengthening the quality that comes with double the megapixels. Although megapixels aren’t necessarily the most important thing, this change is quite a big jump and should afford a noticeable improvement. Plus, it’s nice to see a feature included across all models, which isn’t always the case for iPhone improvements.

Along with this hefty selfie camera upgrade, Apple is also rumored to completely change up the models for the iPhone 17, getting rid of the Plus version and replacing it with something completely new in the form of the iPhone Slim. While we’re taking these musings with a pinch of salt until we get official confirmation, it’s interesting to see how willing the tech company is to shake things up to compete with the best Samsung phones and other big-hitter Android brands.

The iPhone 17 isn’t expected to launch until well into the third quarter of next year, so we’re a way off from having any concrete evidence of these speculations. But as with any new Apple device, we’re sure to see innovative new ideas, significant hardware and software upgrades, as well as a sprinkling of new specs and models to get excited about.