Apple's next mid-range iPhone sounds like a perfect fit for gamers, and it could launch as soon as next week

Despite the iPhone 17 series arriving just a few short months ago in September 2025, it looks like Apple could be preparing to launch another new handset. According to fresh reporting, the mid-range iPhone 17e could get a big reveal as soon as next week. Not only that, but the rumored specs suggest it could offer almost top-tier performance for under $600, offering better gaming capabilities than the current top picks from our guide to the best mid-range phones.

For those who don't know, the much-anticipated iPhone 17e is a follow-up to last year's 16e, the first non-flagship iPhone since the release of the SE 3 back in March 2022. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, one of the internet's most trusted Apple sources, the 17e is launching with the same A19 chip as the iPhone 17. That in itself is a pretty big deal, as it means you're essentially getting a flagship chip, capable of running the best iPhone games at high settings, for a mid-range price point - likely around the $599.99 mark, if the iPhone 16e is anything to go by.

As for the rumors surrounding the launch, different sources are saying different things. Gurman anticipates an early March launch, which is a little later than the iPhone 16e's February reveal last year, while some are pointing towards as soon as next week for the unveiling. While Apple itself hasn't commented even on the existence of the 17e, reports of 16e stock drying up suggest that not only is a new model coming soon, but that Apple is likely discontinuing last year's mid-range model in favor of a new and updated version.

Outside of the A19 chip, we're also expecting the iPhone 17e to offer MagSafe charging, which would be another upgrade compared to last year's model. Unfortunately, though, it doesn't look like we're getting a ProMotion 120Hz display to match the iPhone 17. That makes some sense, though, as Apple likely wants to keep some features exclusive to its flagship phones as a selling point.

Once Apple has revealed the iPhone 17e, we're not expecting any other new handset launches until later this year, provided the company sticks to its usual release schedule. However, Gurman has suggested that some new Apple tablets could hit the market in the meantime, including a base model iPad with an A18 chip and an M4 iPad Air with an OLED display. Even with the little information we've got so far, both of those tablets sound like potential future picks for our list of the best iPads.