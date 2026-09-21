The iPhone 20 Pro could have one of Apple's biggest display changes yet

Yeah, I know. The iPhone Duo, 18 Pro, and Pro Max have barely had time to settle into people's pockets, and we're already talking about the iPhone 20 Pro. That's the Apple rumor cycle for you. Apple is reportedly testing new display designs for what could eventually become the iPhone 20 Pro and iPhone 20 Pro Max.

Digital Chat Station claims Apple is testing a 6.41′ display for the smaller Pro model, with a 2,686×1,236 resolution. The iPhone 20 Pro Max could reportedly go considerably bigger with a 6.96-inch panel and a 2,912×1,340 resolution. Where it gets cool is when the leaks add that Apple is tinkering with a bezel-less, quad-curved display. It means the screen could curve slightly toward the frame on all four sides rather than stopping at a conventional flat edge.

Fellow scooper Ice Universe has also reposted the information alongside a concept image imagining what the iPhone 20 Pro could look like. From the front, you'd potentially see almost nothing but the display, with the edges seemingly disappearing into the phone's frame.

That could make watching movies or playing free mobile games feel more immersive, while also giving the iPhone a much more futuristic appearance. You know, I still think that iPhone 3GS design is perfection - a homage to this aesthetic from one of the best iPhones would be something else.

The iPhone 18 Pro already has a seriously impressive display. It comes with a 6.3′ OLED screen, while the 18 Pro Max bumps that up to 6.9′. Both use Apple's ProMotion technology for a smoother 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone Duo takes a different approach altogether. It's Apple's first foldable, giving you a smaller 5.4′ screen on the outside and a much larger 7.6′ display when you open it.

Still, if Apple really is testing a screen that curves toward all four edges, the iPhone 20 Pro could end up looking very different from the iPhone we're holding today. And considering the iPhone 18 Pro has only just arrived, we've got plenty of time to find out.