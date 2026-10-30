Apple's rumored iPhone Air 2 could benefit from performance and battery boosts

While Apple might have revealed its first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, and its latest premium flagship devices just last month, it looks like the tech giant has more up its sleeve. According to a new report from a well-known tipster, the iPhone Air 2 is coming soon, and it's seemingly launching with some significant upgrades.

The source in question is Digital Chat Station, via Weibo, alluding to the iPhone Air 2 in a recent post. The post suggests that the second-generation ultra-thin flagship is packing an A20 series chip, potentially the same A20 Pro as the new iPhone 18 Pro Max. That's good news for anyone looking to play the best mobile games on the Air 2, as Apple's A20 series processor tech is already proving to be pretty powerful.

Beyond the chip, the report also points to a "larger battery" for the iPhone Air 2, but Digital Chat Station doesn't offer any real-world specs. There could also be a camera upgrade on the cards, with the same post suggesting that the phone is getting an added ultra-wide lens. Simply put, the Air 2 sounds like a significant upgrade over the predecessor, which is exactly what a lot of potential users have been hoping for.

In terms of when the iPhone Air 2 might launch, we don't have a definite date yet, but it's anticipated to arrive in early 2027, alongside the base model iPhone 18. We're also in the dark in terms of the price, but we've seen various rumors suggesting a potential price bump of anything from $50 to $100 compared to the original's lowest price point of $999.

It's worth noting that this is all speculation and purported leaks at the time of writing, so it's worth taking the details with a pinch of salt until we get any confirmation from Apple. The company is currently dealing with the complicated launch of the iPhone Duo, but we doubt that the issue surrounding cracked displays should affect the plans for the brand's other upcoming flagships. Either way, we should know before long, with 2027 just around the corner.