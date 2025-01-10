Apple has just made finding great games on your iPhone easier than ever

While iPhones might offer great gaming performance, finding new titles to play on your Apple device has always been more complicated than necessary, until now. In a recent App Store update, Apple has made one simple change that makes picking up something new much easier, while also helping to shine a spotlight on some hidden gems.

Thanks to the new App Store update, you can now find genre categories right at the top of the Games tab, including everything from trivia to role-playing sections. Admittedly, categories existed before, but finding them involved scrolling down the bottom of the page, and they were quite easy to miss. Better still, this change isn’t tied to a specific software update, so even if you’ve got one of the older devices from our list of the best gaming iPhones, you can still take advantage of the improved user experience.

Not only does this new App Store change apply to the Games tab, but it’s also in the Apps and Apple Arcade sections. It’s still a little more hidden in the Apple Arcade tab, with Apple placing the individual categories under the featured game carousel at the top of the page, but it still makes finding something you might not have played before much easier than it was this time last week.

While this change to the App Store makes it much less taxing to find something new to play, it could be even simpler in the future, with rumors emerging in late 2024 that Apple is planning a standalone Games app. We haven’t heard any updates since first reporting on the suggestion in October, but we’re hopeful we might get an update when Apple reveals its software update plans at WWDC 2025 later this year. Until then, we can make do with the improved Games and Apple Arcade games tabs.

Before rounding out, it’s also worth noting that this change to the App Store also applies to all the best iPads, so you’re not missing out if you’re a tablet gamer. For more on the latest Apple tech, be sure to check out our guide to the best Apple watches and the best iPhone chargers while you’re here, with plenty of options to suit all needs and budgets.