After Apple killed buttons with the iPhone, it might be changing its tune

When the first iPhone launched back in 2007, it looked like the beginning of the end for cell phone buttons. However, according to a new patent, Apple could be preparing to boost the number of iPhone buttons on future models, following the addition of the Action Button to all iPhone 16 models this year.

The U.S. Patent Office has published a new Apple design that does away with the traditional volume rocker and instead houses three Action Buttons on the left side of the phone. We’re used to seeing one Action Button, as it’s part of the design of some of the best gaming iPhones, such as the 15 Pro Max and 16. However, this change would be a pretty radical shift, and it might not only apply to Apple’s cell phones.

The patent also suggests that Apple could add Action Buttons to both future iPads and Macs, which seems to suggest that the brand thinks the customizable button is the future. However, it’s worth pointing out that the diagrams don’t allude to the iPhone 16’s Camera Control feature, which Apple is desperately trying not to refer to as a button itself (sorry, Apple, but a capacitive button is still a button). With that in mind, we don’t think these diagrams are an early indication of the iPhone 17, as it’s unlikely the tech giant scraps Camera Control after just one generation of phones.

It’s also worth pointing out that Apple loves a patent, and seeing one published doesn’t necessarily mean it’s coming anytime soon. We’ve seen plenty of foldable iPhone patents in recent years, but the product itself still doesn’t exist, though rumors suggest that could change as soon as 2025. We hope that’s the case, as playing some of the favorite Apple Arcade games on an even bigger display is quite an exciting prospect.

Whatever happens, we’ll keep an eye out for any further patents, industry rumors, and whispers that arrive as we look ahead to next year’s anticipated iPhone 17 and iPhone SE 4 rumors. If you’re looking to pick up some new Apple tech sooner than that, be sure to check out our guides to the best iPads and the best Apple Watches while you’re here, with plenty of options to suit every budget.