iPhone charging time estimates could arrive in iOS 18.2

You could soon get an iPhone charging time estimate from Apple in iOS 18.2, telling you how long it’ll take to recharge your phone.

The next update iOS 18 is set to be a big one, mainly thanks to lots of new Apple Intelligence features coming to the company’s latest devices. Perhaps more helpful and interesting, however, is the possibility of iPhone charging times displayed to help you know how long it’ll take.

As spotted by 9to5Mac, this feature is yet to be enabled in the iOS 18.2 developer beta, which launched on Monday. However, it is in the code, labelled “BatteryIntelligence”, which works out an estimated recharge time, assumedly based on the wattage of your iPhone charger. There’s also a feature that can offer a notification to tell you how long you’ll have to wait to get to a certain amount of charge.

While it’s there in the code, 9to5Mac emphasizes that it’s not yet activated, which could mean it’s not ready and may not appear in December’s iOS 18.2 update. Still, if it does appear, it will come alongside a host of new software abilities like AI image creation (Image Playground), custom emoji (Genmoji), and ChatGPT integration – if you have the newest iPhones, that is.

iOS 18 launched in September, though it wasn’t as exciting as promised – it didn’t include any AI features. Now, following the public release of iOS 18.1, there are still only a handful – with the full feature set not expected until March. Hopefully, iOS 18.2 is the full-fat version we’ve all been waiting for.

Anyway, that’s all we’ve got on the new iPhone charging time estimates. If you’re after that latest model, check out our iPhone 16 review to see if it’s worth it. We’ve also got an Apple Intelligence guide to help you get your head around all the new features.

