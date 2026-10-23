Uh-oh, it looks like the iPhone Duo could have a crease problem after all

After years of anticipation, Apple finally revealed its first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, last month. Now, users are finally getting their hands on the expensive flagship, putting it to the test in all manner of ways. Unsurprisingly, we've already seen the first foldable display tests, and while there doesn't seem to be an immediate issue, the screen could prove to be a problem in the long run.

For context, Apple has made a big deal about the iPhone Duo's almost creaseless display, but that's where the problem lies. Tech YouTuber Tim Pan folded the phone's display 11,500 times, including 1,000 folds at freezing temperature, and the crease was a lot more noticeable. Worse still, it took only 500 of those 11,500 folds for the problem to start, which means that if you unfold the phone 20 times a day, you might start to notice that crease after just 25 days of use.

In fairness, this issue isn't unique to Apple, and some of the picks from our guide to the best foldable phones, including the Honor Magic V6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8, also have visible creases that become more noticeable over time. The issue at hand here is that Apple has made a pretty big song and dance about its almost creaseless display, but it becomes less of a selling point if the crease becomes visible after a few weeks of use.

At this point, it's still too early to tell if this crease-adjacent discovery could cause Apple any issues, but with pre-orders now rolling out, we should have more information from a wider pool of users before long. Outside of this potential display issue, the early reviews have been pretty positive, which means the Duo could still likely end up as a top pick in our guide to the best foldable phones.

Outside of the display, the early impressions of the iPhone Duo are relatively positive, including a 4.8/5 review from TechRadar and a 4.5/5 score from both PCMag and Tom's Guide. Considering its price point and the fact that rival brands such as Samsung and Google Pixel have long dominated the foldable market, that's a solid start for Apple's first foldable phone.