Forget the crease, 'Crackgate' could be the iPhone Duo's display downfall

Less than a week after reviews went live, the iPhone Duo is already running into difficulties. At first, we saw reports surrounding the crease in the foldable's display, but that pales in comparison to Apple's new problem: cracking screens. This could be a much more serious and significantly more expensive issue for the market-leading tech brand.

While it's not universal, both Reddit and social media have plenty of examples of cracked iPhone Duo displays, some of which have broken after just a few folds. It's the same issue Samsung had with its own first-generation foldable, the original Galaxy Z Fold, but given that foldable phones have been around for a while now, and Apple has seemingly spent years working on the Duo, it's a problem we hadn't anticipated before the launch.

The reason behind the display problems still isn't clear at this point, but there is some speculation out there. X tipster AB Kuai.Dong, via Notebookcheck, has suggested that Apple lowered its quality inspection standards to meet supply demands, quoting an unnamed source from display manufacturer Zhengzhou Foxconn. Apple hasn't confirmed or denied these reports, but they don't reflect well on the brand.

While the issue, which Reddit has deemed worthy of the name 'Crackgate,' isn't great news, it's not all bad on the post-launch front for the iPhone Duo, earning a 5/10 repairability score from iFixit. 5/10 might not sound great, but it's actually the highest score for this form factor, beating out the other top picks from our guide to the best foldable phones. So, while the screen is prone to cracking, it is, at least, repairable.

Given that pre-orders are still ongoing, we'll be keeping an eye out for any more iPhone Duo display issues in the coming weeks. We'll also be interested to see whether Apple acknowledges the issue as a manufacturer fault, which, in fairness, it's starting to sound like, as that would mean it has to issue repairs or new units for free.