The iPhone Duo is Apple's first-ever foldable device, and it looks ideal for gamers

For the last couple of years, September 9 has become a big day for Apple fans, as the company hosts its Apple Event, showing off the latest flagship range and other new tech. However, the big draw for 2026's showcase is the iPhone Duo, the Silicon Valley company's first-ever foldable smartphone.

While even the best foldable phones on the market aren't everyone's cup of tea, when done well, they're a great boon for gamers. The iPhone Duo looks fit to compete with the best of them, too. Wanting to avoid the feeling of "two phones stuck together," its 7.6-inch inner screen's ratio is modeled after the iPad series, and the folded version has a more passport-like shape to it, rather than the standard, narrow smartphone rectangle.

Apple expanded the capabilities of iOS to allow viewing two home screens next to each other, seeing your inbox and messages at the same time, and using two apps simultaneously. The display also uses a nano-textured screen to minimize crease visibility while giving the screen a more 'premium' feel than other foldables. In terms of computing power, the iPhone Duo uses the new A20 Pro chip, which Apple claims is the fastest CPU of any smartphone on the market, and its GPU boasts 40% faster graphics performance that aims to specifically target high-end games.

The foldable is eSIM-only worldwide to make room for two separate batteries inside the chassis. This offers up to 44 hours of video playback on the outer display and supports fast charging, reaching 50% in just 20 minutes. The iPhone Duo offers surround sound with speakers on the top and bottom, so it sounds great whether you're using it in portrait or landscape mode, creating an immersive gaming experience. It doesn't compromise on cameras either, using the same main camera as the iPhone 18 Pro and adding tons of new editing features.

When is the iPhone Duo release date?

The iPhone Duo is available to pre-order from October 18 and launches on October 23. Prices start at $1999 for the 256GB version, with more storage options up to 2TB available.

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max series offer some great upgrades for gamers. The line also features the new A20 Pro chip, and Monster Hunter Outlanders will have iPhone 18 Pro-exclusive cinematic visuals on launch. This flagship line utilizes a next-generation vapor chamber that has three times the surface area of the one in the iPhone 17 Pro. Efficient cooling is essential for long mobile gaming sessions, so this is a fantastic upgrade. It's also made of 80% recycled stainless steel, which is a nice bonus.

What do you think about the iPhone Duo? Let us know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server, and check out our list of the best mobile games to see what you can experience on the Duo's massive screen.